IconSiam marks Bangkok’s reopening with a food fest

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Monday that the event aims to stimulate the economy, promote tourism and relieve entrepreneurs’ burden from the Covid-19 fallout.
“The event features food and other products from more than 50 small businesses in Bangkok. Also on offer are workshops and shows,” he said. “Those visiting should strictly comply with measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.”
Published : November 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021