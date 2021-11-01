Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

IconSiam marks Bangkok’s reopening with a food fest

Bangkok’s IconSiam shopping complex is celebrating the reopening of Thailand with a fest featuring Thai delicacies and handicrafts. The event runs until November 14.

Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Monday that the event aims to stimulate the economy, promote tourism and relieve entrepreneurs’ burden from the Covid-19 fallout.

 

“The event features food and other products from more than 50 small businesses in Bangkok. Also on offer are workshops and shows,” he said. “Those visiting should strictly comply with measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Published : November 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
