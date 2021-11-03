Thailand approves seven types of Covid vaccines for visitors

Here are the approved vaccines, according to the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Consular Affairs:
• CoronaVac (Sinovac)
• AstraZeneca
• Pfizer-BioNTech
• Moderna
• Covilo (Sinopharm)
• Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
• Sputnik V.
The timing of receiving the second dose must also be in accordance with the specified period after the first dose:
• Two weeks apart after the first dose of Sinovac;
• Four weeks apart for AstraZeneca;
• Three weeks apart for Pfizer-BioNTech;
• Four weeks apart for Moderna;
• Three weeks apart for Sinopharm;
• Three weeks apart for Sputnik V.
Travellers are required to complete their second jab 14 days before arrival, including those who have received a Johnson&Johnson shot.
Visitors who have already had Covid-19 can enter the country after receiving one dose of vaccine within three months after recovery. A medical certificate to confirm the recovery and a vaccination document must be provided upon arrival.
A traveller will be deemed to have been fully vaccinated if he/she carries a document certifying two doses of vaccination before any infection, according to the criteria.
As for the Thailand Pass, visitors are required to fill in their travel plans and health information in a web-based system upon arrival before receiving a QR code, which will allow them to travel in the country. The pass can be obtained only for those who meet visa requirements.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
