Thailand approves seven types of Covid vaccines for visitors

The timing of receiving the second dose must also be in accordance with the specified period after the first dose:

• Two weeks apart after the first dose of Sinovac;

• Four weeks apart for AstraZeneca;

• Three weeks apart for Pfizer-BioNTech;

• Four weeks apart for Moderna;

• Three weeks apart for Sinopharm;

• Three weeks apart for Sputnik V.

Travellers are required to complete their second jab 14 days before arrival, including those who have received a Johnson&Johnson shot.

Visitors who have already had Covid-19 can enter the country after receiving one dose of vaccine within three months after recovery. A medical certificate to confirm the recovery and a vaccination document must be provided upon arrival.

A traveller will be deemed to have been fully vaccinated if he/she carries a document certifying two doses of vaccination before any infection, according to the criteria.

Related news:

As for the Thailand Pass, visitors are required to fill in their travel plans and health information in a web-based system upon arrival before receiving a QR code, which will allow them to travel in the country. The pass can be obtained only for those who meet visa requirements.