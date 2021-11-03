Update: Man shoots brother dead, then himself

The Nation Thailand had earlier reported via its breaking news that two people died after the man shot four.
Two others sustained injuries in the shooting.
Plai Bang police and rescue workers, who rushed to the scene, found that the man shot his brother then turned the gun on himself while escaping.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021