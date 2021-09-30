Suspect arrested over shooting that put 15-year-old protester in coma

Chutipong "Bank" Thitkratok, 28, was detained in Kanchanaburi province for allegedly shooting the boy outside Din Daeng police station in Bangkok on August 16, Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.
Metropolitan Police deputy chief Piya Tawichai said Chutipong was charged with attempting to kill a person, possessing a gun and ammunition and shooting in a public area.
According to latest reports, the boy remains in coma on life support at Rajavithi Hospital, more than a month after being shot in the neck.
Piya said the suspect admitted to being caught on CCTV footage during the protest but denied shooting the 15-year-old protester.
"We believe the suspect, who lived in Din Daeng district, was frustrated over the rally and shot randomly into the protest group," he said.
A 14-year-old boy was also shot during the same protest on August 16.
Police are searching residences in Bangkok and other provinces in their hunt for the gun used in the shooting, Piya said.
He added that arrest warrants would be issued for three or four suspects in the incident.
A parliamentary fact-finding panel said on September 17 that the shooters may have links with the police.
Published : September 30, 2021
