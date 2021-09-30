Suspect arrested over shooting that put 15-year-old protester in coma

Metropolitan Police deputy chief Piya Tawichai said Chutipong was charged with attempting to kill a person, possessing a gun and ammunition and shooting in a public area.

According to latest reports, the boy remains in coma on life support at Rajavithi Hospital, more than a month after being shot in the neck.

Piya said the suspect admitted to being caught on CCTV footage during the protest but denied shooting the 15-year-old protester.

"We believe the suspect, who lived in Din Daeng district, was frustrated over the rally and shot randomly into the protest group," he said.

A 14-year-old boy was also shot during the same protest on August 16.

