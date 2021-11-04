Hat Yai Railway Station project takes seed to help people impacted by Covid-19

Station officer Kritsanapon Phankhiri said the project began at the beginning of August this year. He said vegetables would be handed out to citizens, almshouses, hospitals or agencies for cooking meals.

"Even though the vegetables cannot generate income, it can at least make people smile," he said.

Kritsanapon said the railway station would expand the plantation soon. He also invited other railway stations to take this example and grow vegetables if they have available space.

"Agencies can contact 092-637-1388 if they would like to help the Hat Yai Railway Station project, such as donating fertilisers or vegetable seeds," he added.