Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Hat Yai Railway Station project takes seed to help people impacted by Covid-19

Songkhlas Hat Yai Railway Station has turned barren land into a plantation for growing chemical-free vegetables for free distribution to hospitals and people impacted by the Covid-19 crisis to make meals.

Vegetables including cabbage, eggplant and fah talai jone (Andrographis paniculata) have been grown on the plantation under the care of station officers.

Station officer Kritsanapon Phankhiri said the project began at the beginning of August this year. He said vegetables would be handed out to citizens, almshouses, hospitals or agencies for cooking meals.

"Even though the vegetables cannot generate income, it can at least make people smile," he said.

Hat Yai Railway Station project takes seed to help people impacted by Covid-19

Kritsanapon said the railway station would expand the plantation soon. He also invited other railway stations to take this example and grow vegetables if they have available space.

"Agencies can contact 092-637-1388 if they would like to help the Hat Yai Railway Station project, such as donating fertilisers or vegetable seeds," he added.

Hat Yai Railway Station project takes seed to help people impacted by Covid-19

Related stories:

Hat Yai Railway Station project takes seed to help people impacted by Covid-19

 

Related News

Published : November 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.