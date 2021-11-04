Air Force Huey helicopter to go on display

Air Chief Marshal General Napadej Thupatemi on Wednesday instructed officers to transport the UH-1H, or Huey, helicopter to the Royal Thai Air Force Museum in Don Mueang district in Bangkok so that people who are interested can get a close-up look at the chopper.
The Air Force received this helicopter from the United States in 1968. It was active in Squadron 32, Wing 3.
Its mission was to support telecommunications, help other forces to defeat communist insurgents, transport parcels for other forces, help citizens, and other missions according to the commander.
It was moved to Squadron 203, Wing 2 in Lopburi. Its main mission was to search and rescue. It was retired in September 2021 after 52 years and 8 months of operation.
The helicopter was a part of helping citizens in the 2004 Tsunami and the 2011 Thailand floods.
Published : November 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
