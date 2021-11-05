Fri, November 19, 2021

Bangkok to vaccinate business employees with SV-AZ cocktail from Nov 9

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will start vaccinating employees of businesses and establishments who have direct contact with customers with Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail from November 9 onward.

“The move aims to increase employees’ immunity and make the businesses and establishments safe for tourists after the province has been reopened to vaccinated visitors since November 1,” said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Thursday.

Under the reopening plan, visitors travelling by air from 63 countries that have a low level of Covid-19 infections will not have to quarantine, but they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine for at least 14 days as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.

To complement the reopening, the government has lifted nighttime curfew in Bangkok and other 16 tourist provinces, as well as allowed more businesses to open with disease control measures employed.
 

“Each district office will survey establishments in their area to get the number of employees who have yet to be vaccinated,” said Aswin. “Then, the office will set up a vaccination unit and notify the establishments to have their staffers get the jabs at the scheduled date and venue.”

Aswin also added that since November 1 BMA has inspected 1,493 establishments in the province and found that most of them comply with the disease control measures. “Only 175 businesses were found to violate the measures. Officials have already issued warning as well as suggestions to comply with the regulations.”
 

Published : November 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

