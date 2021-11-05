Bangkok to vaccinate business employees with SV-AZ cocktail from Nov 9

“The move aims to increase employees’ immunity and make the businesses and establishments safe for tourists after the province has been reopened to vaccinated visitors since November 1,” said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Thursday.

Under the reopening plan, visitors travelling by air from 63 countries that have a low level of Covid-19 infections will not have to quarantine, but they must prove they have received both jabs of an approved Covid-19 vaccine for at least 14 days as well as produce a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before flying.

To complement the reopening, the government has lifted nighttime curfew in Bangkok and other 16 tourist provinces, as well as allowed more businesses to open with disease control measures employed.

