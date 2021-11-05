Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Setting EV tax rate first step towards Thailand’s ‘net zero’ dreams

The Finance Ministry has called on the Excise and Customs departments to come up with a tax rate for electric vehicles (EVs) soon, as part of Thailand’s dream to achieve zero emissions by 2065.

Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat said PM Prayut Chan-o-cha reminded world leaders at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) that there is no “Planet B”.

The premier also promised that Thailand would aggressively tackle climate change and strive to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065.

Many world leaders are attending COP26, which kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 and will wrap up next Friday.

Santi said relevant agencies must come up with an attractive tax rate that encourages more people to use EVs and draws investors to use Thailand as a manufacturing base.

He said that once a tax rate is set, it will be presented to the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee for approval.

Related News

New incentives expected to electrify Thailand’s auto industry

PEA accelerates setting up of charging stations nationwide

Ministry pushes for use of EVs in industrial sector to boost investment

 

Santi added that the development of EVs is important in the battle against global warming, but said the shift should be made gradually as Thailand still does not have a proper network of charging stations. He added that the government should also consider consumers and manufacturers, as shifting completely to EVs takes time.

Instead, he said, the government should initially support the use of hybrid vehicles.

Related News

Published : November 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.