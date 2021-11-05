Setting EV tax rate first step towards Thailand’s ‘net zero’ dreams

Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat said PM Prayut Chan-o-cha reminded world leaders at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) that there is no “Planet B”.
The premier also promised that Thailand would aggressively tackle climate change and strive to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065.
Many world leaders are attending COP26, which kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 and will wrap up next Friday.
Santi said relevant agencies must come up with an attractive tax rate that encourages more people to use EVs and draws investors to use Thailand as a manufacturing base.
He said that once a tax rate is set, it will be presented to the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee for approval.
Santi added that the development of EVs is important in the battle against global warming, but said the shift should be made gradually as Thailand still does not have a proper network of charging stations. He added that the government should also consider consumers and manufacturers, as shifting completely to EVs takes time.
Instead, he said, the government should initially support the use of hybrid vehicles.
Published : November 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
