Setting EV tax rate first step towards Thailand’s ‘net zero’ dreams

The premier also promised that Thailand would aggressively tackle climate change and strive to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065.

Many world leaders are attending COP26, which kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 and will wrap up next Friday.

Santi said relevant agencies must come up with an attractive tax rate that encourages more people to use EVs and draws investors to use Thailand as a manufacturing base.

He said that once a tax rate is set, it will be presented to the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee for approval.