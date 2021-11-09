Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Princess Maha Chakri releases ‘sleeping tiger’ to greet 2022

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Princess Maha Chakri releases ‘slee...

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn created a special greeting card for the upcoming “Year of the Tiger”, which includes a poem offering Thai people her blessings and advice.

The poem reminds people that patience pays off in the end as depicted in her painting of a sleeping tiger dreaming of an ice-cream cone that it will one day get to enjoy.

The Princess’s poem also said that though the virus will not be wiped out next year, we should all be fine as long as we continue protecting ourselves with facemasks and social distancing. She also reminded people to be kind to each other in times of need.

The Phufa Shop, which is under royal patronage, said on Monday that it will soon start taking orders for products featuring the Princess’s drawing. Orders can be placed via http://www.phufa.org/shop or through its Facebook page @PHUFASHOP

Princess Maha Chakri releases ‘sleeping tiger’ to greet 2022

Princess Maha Chakri releases ‘sleeping tiger’ to greet 2022

Related Stories

Great Wall Motor Presents First All New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV from Thailand-based Production Line to HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

Grand Palace, Emerald Buddha Temple open to visitors on Nov 1

Princess boosts morale of wounded soldiers with New Year’s Day visit to Phramongkutklao Hospital

Related News

Published : November 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.