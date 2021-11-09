Princess Maha Chakri releases ‘sleeping tiger’ to greet 2022

The poem reminds people that patience pays off in the end as depicted in her painting of a sleeping tiger dreaming of an ice-cream cone that it will one day get to enjoy.
The Princess’s poem also said that though the virus will not be wiped out next year, we should all be fine as long as we continue protecting ourselves with facemasks and social distancing. She also reminded people to be kind to each other in times of need.
The Phufa Shop, which is under royal patronage, said on Monday that it will soon start taking orders for products featuring the Princess’s drawing. Orders can be placed via http://www.phufa.org/shop or through its Facebook page @PHUFASHOP
Published : November 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
