Do the environment a huge favour: go for eco-friendly krathongs

Krathongs made from ice and cassava take about 30 minutes to one hour to decompose.

Krathongs made from bread or ice cream cones take about three days to decompose.

Krathongs made from banana trees, banana leaves or coconut shells take about 14 days to decompose.

Paper krathongs take about two to five months to decompose.

Foam krathongs take more than 50 years to decompose.

Although we have switched to using krathongs that are easier and faster to decompose. But floating krathongs in large quantities can cause sewage, especially in a closed water source. Including some materials such as nails and alloys used to sew banana leaves which are non-degradable.



The Bangkok Data Centre has also recently revealed the statistics of the amount of krathong waste collected after the festival each year from 2012 to 2020. In the past two years, it was found that people have been more concerned about the environment as the collected foam krathong reduced to less than 20,000 pieces.

