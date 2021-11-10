Fri, November 19, 2021

Loy Krathong not banned, just strictly controlled to prevent infections, says govt

The government dismissed reports that Loy Krathong celebrations this year had been banned, saying only strict measures have been put in place.

Several news channels reported on Tuesday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered a ban on celebrations to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The prime minister said activities can be held, but participants and organisers, as well as related business operators, must strictly follow disease control measures set by the Public Health Ministry,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Wednesday. “The government will hold a Loy Krathong celebration at Government House on November 19 and the premier will preside over its opening ceremony.

 

“The Public Health Ministry’s Department of Health has issued regulations for agencies or businesses organising activities, including setting up screening checkpoints where visitors must register via MorChana application, pass thermal scanning and sanitise their hands,” Thanakorn added.

“Service providers are advised to maintain social distancing by keeping seats at least a metre apart and ensuring the venue is properly ventilated.

“Participants are required to wear facemasks at all times, while consumption of alcohol is prohibited,” he said.

Loy Krathong is marked on the full moon of the 12th month of the lunar calendar every year. On this day, people gather around lakes, rivers and canals to float lotus-shaped rafts decorated with candles, incense and flowers as offerings to the goddess of water. The festival falls on November 19 this year.

Published : November 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

