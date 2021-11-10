Loy Krathong not banned, just strictly controlled to prevent infections, says govt

“The Public Health Ministry’s Department of Health has issued regulations for agencies or businesses organising activities, including setting up screening checkpoints where visitors must register via MorChana application, pass thermal scanning and sanitise their hands,” Thanakorn added.

“Service providers are advised to maintain social distancing by keeping seats at least a metre apart and ensuring the venue is properly ventilated.

“Participants are required to wear facemasks at all times, while consumption of alcohol is prohibited,” he said.

Loy Krathong is marked on the full moon of the 12th month of the lunar calendar every year. On this day, people gather around lakes, rivers and canals to float lotus-shaped rafts decorated with candles, incense and flowers as offerings to the goddess of water. The festival falls on November 19 this year.