Fri, November 19, 2021

Police detain man for allegedly hacking into charter court website

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau tracked the Constitutional Court website hacking down to a 33-year-old Ubon Ratchathani resident on Saturday.

The suspect, identified only as Wachira, was arrested at his home in Warin Chamrap district.

The court’s website (constitutionalcourt.or.th) was hacked on Thursday, with home page data being replaced with the clip of a man, believed to be a foreigner, yelling at a vehicle with his hands on his head.

This happened after the court ruled on Wednesday that pro-democracy leaders Arnon Nampa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Panassaya “Rung” Sitthichirawatanakul were aiming to oust the government.

Wachira pleaded guilty, saying that he had hacked the website for fun without any political intent. He added that the clip was from YouTube.

Officers asked the suspect to show them his hacking methods and seized his computer for investigation.

As per law, people who hack into databases can face six months to two years in prison and up to 40,000 baht in fines, while those who destroy or change computer databases can face up to five years in jail and up to 100,000 baht in fines.

