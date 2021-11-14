Police detain man for allegedly hacking into charter court website

Wachira pleaded guilty, saying that he had hacked the website for fun without any political intent. He added that the clip was from YouTube.

Officers asked the suspect to show them his hacking methods and seized his computer for investigation.

As per law, people who hack into databases can face six months to two years in prison and up to 40,000 baht in fines, while those who destroy or change computer databases can face up to five years in jail and up to 100,000 baht in fines.

Related stories: