Covid situation in Bangkok, vicinity has improved: Medical Services Dept

The Covid-19 situation in Bangkok and its vicinity has become better, thanks to the decline in infections and deaths, the Department of Medical Services said on Tuesday.

Department director-general Dr Somsak Akksilp said many hospitels run by government hospitals have been gradually closed, leaving only hospitels operated by private hospitals.

He pointed out that most new infections had recently been discovered in the North and South.

“The operation [to contain the spread of Covid-19] in Bangkok and its vicinity is not worrisome, thanks to cooperation between private hospitals and medical schools,” he said.

“We have deployed medical staff and equipment to other provinces, where a number of Covid-19 clusters have emerged, such as Chiang Mai and Pattani.”

Somsak said the public would have to coexist with Covid-19 as people will not be able to generate income if the government reimposed lockdowns.

“We believe that coexisting with Covid-19 will be possible if the virus does not mutate and people strictly adhere to preventive measures,” he said.

Somsak went on to say that the Comptroller-General’s Department is considering the procurement of Molnupiravir Covid-19 antiviral pills. He expects the consideration process to be wrapped up in 3-4 days.

“Once this is completed, we can place an order immediately and the drug will be delivered at the beginning of next year,” he said.

Somsak added that the Department of Medical Services is preparing to procure the Paxlovid Covid-19 antiviral pill as well.

