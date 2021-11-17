Covid situation in Bangkok, vicinity has improved: Medical Services Dept

He pointed out that most new infections had recently been discovered in the North and South.

“The operation [to contain the spread of Covid-19] in Bangkok and its vicinity is not worrisome, thanks to cooperation between private hospitals and medical schools,” he said.

“We have deployed medical staff and equipment to other provinces, where a number of Covid-19 clusters have emerged, such as Chiang Mai and Pattani.”

Somsak said the public would have to coexist with Covid-19 as people will not be able to generate income if the government reimposed lockdowns.

“We believe that coexisting with Covid-19 will be possible if the virus does not mutate and people strictly adhere to preventive measures,” he said.