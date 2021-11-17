Fri, November 19, 2021

Thailand not eligible to get Pfizer’s secret antiviral pill recipe: Medical Services Dept

Thailand is not eligible to receive Pfizer’s secret recipe for its Paxlovid Covid-19 antiviral pill because the kingdom is a moderate- to high-income country, the Department of Medical Services said on Wednesday.

The remark came after Pfizer announced it would hand out its Covid-19 antiviral pill recipe to 95 countries. It did not say which countries.

Department director-general Dr Somsak Akksilp said Thailand would however receive the antiviral pill faster than countries eligible to receive the recipe as Thai government agencies have cooperated with Pfizer.

“Thailand will negotiate with Pfizer in a bid to obtain the Paxlovid recipe,” he said.

Somsak went on to say that the Comptroller-General’s Department will hold a meeting on Thursday to consider the procurement of Molnupiravir Covid-19 antiviral pills.

“We expect to sign a procurement contract by next week,” he added.

Published : November 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

