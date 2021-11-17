WHERE to celebrate Loy Krathong

Festival goers must wear face masks and maintain social distancing, while the use of fireworks, crackers and fire lanterns as well as the serving of alcoholic beverages are banned.
Many provinces have scheduled festivities so that people can float lotus-shaped krathong decorated with candles, incense and flowers as an offering to the goddess of water on the full moon of the 12th lunar month, and to boost tourism that has been hit by the pandemic.
The Nation Thailand lists some hotspots where you can celebrate the Loy Krathong spirit this Friday:
> In Bangkok, the festival will be held in two main areas – under Rama VIII Bridge in Bang Phlat district and Klong Ong Ang, which runs through Samphanthawong and Phra Nakhon districts. People can also float their krathongs in 30 public parks.
> Sukhothai will hold its “New Normal Loy Krathong 2021” from November 18-20 at Sukhothai Historical Park in Muang district. The venue will limit the number of attendants to maintain social distancing. Visitors/participants must pre-register via https://sukhothai.online.
> Chiang Mai’s "2021 Yee Peng Lantern Festival" will take place on November 19-20 at several locations across the province, including the five city gates. The province will also unveil the world’s largest Lanna style lantern that is 7.25 metres tall to celebrate the 725th anniversary of Chiang Mai City. Interested participants must register via the Yee Peng Chiang Mai application beforehand.
> Tak will hold its “2021 Loy Krathong and 1,000 Lanterns Festival” at the 200th Anniversary Rattanakosin Bridge across the Ping River on November 18 and 19. This year’s lantern-floating ceremony will be substituted by a light and sound multimedia presentation to comply with government rules. No pre-registration is required, but attendants must present certificates that they are fully vaccinated and have tested negative via ATK in the past 72 hours.
> Nakhon Ratchasima will hold a two-day festival on November 19 and 20 at Walking Street in Muang district. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the Loy Krathong ceremony on Friday, which will also feature stage performances, krathong contests and a fountain light show.
> Buriram will hold its festivities at Prasat Muang Tam Historical Park in Prakhon Chai district on November 18 and 19. Participants can visit more than a hundred shops that sell Otop products and take part in religious ceremonies. No registration is required.
> Chonburi will hold its “Loy Krathong Pattaya City” festival on November 19 at Central Pattaya Beach. The fair will feature a host of stage performances and concerts from several bands. Visitors are encouraged to dress in retro-style. For more information, visit facebook.com/Prpattayacity/.
> Suphanburi is already in the festival spirit, holding the “Loy Krathong of 12 Zodiac Signs” event at Wat Phra Si Sanphet in U Thong district from today until November 21. There will be traditional performances for visitors while Buddhists are invited to pay their respects to the 7th century Buddha’s footprint by covering it with gold leaves.
> In Samut Songkhram, “Mae Klong Loy Krathong” will be held on November 19 at Wat Pummarin Kudeethong in popular Amphawa district. You can float your krathong in the Mae Klong River, then head to the International Food and Lantern Festival at the Ancient City in nearby Samut Prakan to witness a thrilling lantern contest and enjoy international cuisine.
Published : November 17, 2021
