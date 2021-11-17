WHERE to celebrate Loy Krathong

> Tak will hold its “2021 Loy Krathong and 1,000 Lanterns Festival” at the 200th Anniversary Rattanakosin Bridge across the Ping River on November 18 and 19. This year’s lantern-floating ceremony will be substituted by a light and sound multimedia presentation to comply with government rules. No pre-registration is required, but attendants must present certificates that they are fully vaccinated and have tested negative via ATK in the past 72 hours.

> Nakhon Ratchasima will hold a two-day festival on November 19 and 20 at Walking Street in Muang district. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the Loy Krathong ceremony on Friday, which will also feature stage performances, krathong contests and a fountain light show.

> Buriram will hold its festivities at Prasat Muang Tam Historical Park in Prakhon Chai district on November 18 and 19. Participants can visit more than a hundred shops that sell Otop products and take part in religious ceremonies. No registration is required.

> Chonburi will hold its “Loy Krathong Pattaya City” festival on November 19 at Central Pattaya Beach. The fair will feature a host of stage performances and concerts from several bands. Visitors are encouraged to dress in retro-style. For more information, visit facebook.com/Prpattayacity/.

> Suphanburi is already in the festival spirit, holding the “Loy Krathong of 12 Zodiac Signs” event at Wat Phra Si Sanphet in U Thong district from today until November 21. There will be traditional performances for visitors while Buddhists are invited to pay their respects to the 7th century Buddha’s footprint by covering it with gold leaves.

> In Samut Songkhram, “Mae Klong Loy Krathong” will be held on November 19 at Wat Pummarin Kudeethong in popular Amphawa district. You can float your krathong in the Mae Klong River, then head to the International Food and Lantern Festival at the Ancient City in nearby Samut Prakan to witness a thrilling lantern contest and enjoy international cuisine.

