Warnings of a very wet Loy Krathong as Chao Phraya rises

The river, which is expected to rise until November 28, burst its banks in several areas last week and flooded several riverside communities. Several roads in the area also had to be closed.
The statement said the river near the Navy headquarters in Bangkok Noi will rise by 1.8 to 2 metres in line with moderate sea levels and by 1.7 to 1.9 metres near the Phra Chulachomklao Fort in Samut Prakan.
“Hence we call on residents to follow reports of potential flooding via the department’s website,” the statement said.
Call the RTN Disaster Mitigation Centre at (02) 475 2117 and (02) 173 6551 for more information.
Related stories:
Published : November 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021