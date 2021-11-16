Fri, November 19, 2021

Warnings of a very wet Loy Krathong as Chao Phraya rises

Rising seas will raise the water level of the Chao Phraya River on Loy Krathong Day, the Royal Thai Navys Hydrographic Department said on Tuesday.

The river, which is expected to rise until November 28, burst its banks in several areas last week and flooded several riverside communities. Several roads in the area also had to be closed.

The statement said the river near the Navy headquarters in Bangkok Noi will rise by 1.8 to 2 metres in line with moderate sea levels and by 1.7 to 1.9 metres near the Phra Chulachomklao Fort in Samut Prakan.

“Hence we call on residents to follow reports of potential flooding via the department’s website,” the statement said.

Call the RTN Disaster Mitigation Centre at (02) 475 2117 and (02) 173 6551 for more information.

Published : November 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

