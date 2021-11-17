Get your float ready: Bangkok to celebrate Loy Krathong at numerous sites

Related News

There will be food stalls but only for takeaway.

The BMA has banned the sale and use of fireworks and lanterns. Those who want to hold an event or use fireworks must first receive authorisation by a district office.

The festival under Rama VIII Bridge will be held on Friday from 5pm to 10pm amid an “old-market” environment featuring 70 stalls selling handicraft products and local food. There will also be cultural shows.

Meanwhile, the festival at Klong Ong Ang will be held from Friday to Sunday from 5pm. Visitors will be treated to cultural shows and Thai and contemporary music.

The BMA is also holding the Bangkok River Festival from today, November 17, until Friday from 5pm to 10pm. Thais and foreign visitors alike will be able float krathongs from eight piers on the Chao Phraya River – Wat Pho, Tha Maharaj, Wat Rakhang, Wat Arun, Wat Kalaya, Wat Prayoon, [email protected] and Asiatique the Riverfront.

Visitors can pay respect to Buddha statues at five temples, watch cultural shows and concerts, and float their krathongs.

The BMA will provide shuttle boat services only on Friday, from 4pm to 10pm.