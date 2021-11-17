Fri, November 19, 2021

Get your float ready: Bangkok to celebrate Loy Krathong at numerous sites

Bangkok will celebrate the popular Loy Krathong festival at two main areas – under Rama VIII Bridge in Bang Phlat district and Klong Ong Ang, which runs through Samphanthawong and Phra Nakhon districts – while people can also float their krathongs in 30 public parks, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

People have been asked to strictly abide by the Public Health Ministry’s Covid-19 prevention measures, which include wearing face masks at all times and maintaining all-important social distancing.

Residents can float their krathongs from 5pm on November 19 to midnight.

The BMA has also urged residents to use environmentally friendly krathongs and have just one per family to reduce waste.

Bangkok deputy governor Kriangyos Sudlabha said people who want to enter the two main areas must present certificates to show they are fully vaccinated or a negative ATK test result taken not more than 72 hours before entry.

BMA officials will set up screening points to check the temperature of every entrant, while the number of participants will be limited to one person per four square metres.

 

There will be food stalls but only for takeaway.

The BMA has banned the sale and use of fireworks and lanterns. Those who want to hold an event or use fireworks must first receive authorisation by a district office.

The festival under Rama VIII Bridge will be held on Friday from 5pm to 10pm amid an “old-market” environment featuring 70 stalls selling handicraft products and local food. There will also be cultural shows.

Meanwhile, the festival at Klong Ong Ang will be held from Friday to Sunday from 5pm. Visitors will be treated to cultural shows and Thai and contemporary music.

The BMA is also holding the Bangkok River Festival from today, November 17, until Friday from 5pm to 10pm. Thais and foreign visitors alike will be able float krathongs from eight piers on the Chao Phraya River – Wat Pho, Tha Maharaj, Wat Rakhang, Wat Arun, Wat Kalaya, Wat Prayoon, [email protected] and Asiatique the Riverfront.

Visitors can pay respect to Buddha statues at five temples, watch cultural shows and concerts, and float their krathongs.

The BMA will provide shuttle boat services only on Friday, from 4pm to 10pm.

 

Published : November 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

