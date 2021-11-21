Hike in transport fees all part of free trade, says minister

As for using trains, military vehicles and Thailand Post vans to deliver goods, the minister said that is just a backup plan.
Cargo companies are threatening to hike their transport fees if the government does not lower the price of diesel from 30 baht a litre to 25 baht and peg it at that rate for a year.
Supattanapong said this can only be done if the Oil Fuel Fund is used or excise taxes are drastically slashed, adding that the government is first dipping into the fund to stabilise prices.
“The Cabinet has agreed to loan 20 billion baht to the Oil Fuel Fund. If global oil prices rise further, then another 10 billion baht will be added. As for cargo operators and the transport sector hiking fees, nothing can be done because it is all part of the market mechanism. The government cannot stop them,” he said.
As for the government using military vehicles and other state vehicles to deliver goods, Supattanapong said this would only happen if goods transport comes to a complete stop.
