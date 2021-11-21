Even sleeping can pay nowadays

Those passionate about getting their beauty sleep and willing to pursue it as a career can apply for the position via the @mattresscityhr Line account. Just click “Apply for Sleepers”, fill out an application form and upload a minute-long video clip describing how “sleepy” you are.
The deadline is December 17 and names of those who pass the first round will be announced on December 20.
Related news:
Published : November 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021