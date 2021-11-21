Sun, November 21, 2021

Even sleeping can pay nowadays

Mattress manufacturer Mattress City Thailand is looking to recruit a “sleeper” who is willing to crash in luxury hotels and be paid 35,000 baht a month for the job.

Those passionate about getting their beauty sleep and willing to pursue it as a career can apply for the position via the @mattresscityhr Line account. Just click “Apply for Sleepers”, fill out an application form and upload a minute-long video clip describing how “sleepy” you are.

The deadline is December 17 and names of those who pass the first round will be announced on December 20.

