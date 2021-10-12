Over 220,000 jobs created as Thailand gets ready to reopen on Nov 1

He added that the ministry has instructed the Department of Employment to build a list of jobs available nationwide so people can start applying.

“As of October, there were 222,871 vacancies. The top five jobs available were for workers assembly and packaging factories, store salespersons, business service persons, trade representatives as well as technical and commercial salespersons,” he said.

“The top five businesses that need workers the most are manufacturing, motorcycle retail and wholesale shops, construction, medical supplies, finance and insurance.”

