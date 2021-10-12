Over 220,000 jobs created as Thailand gets ready to reopen on Nov 1

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the government’s plan to allow double-jabbed travellers from 10 low-risk countries to enter Thailand without having to quarantine will give tourism, service and entertainment industries a much-needed boost.
He added that the ministry has instructed the Department of Employment to build a list of jobs available nationwide so people can start applying.
“As of October, there were 222,871 vacancies. The top five jobs available were for workers assembly and packaging factories, store salespersons, business service persons, trade representatives as well as technical and commercial salespersons,” he said.
“The top five businesses that need workers the most are manufacturing, motorcycle retail and wholesale shops, construction, medical supplies, finance and insurance.”
Pairoj Chotikasatien, director-general of the Department of Employment, said the department has come up with video clips to promote jobs in 42 leading companies in 16 provinces. He said this should encourage Thais who have completed their secondary schooling to apply.
Job seekers can watch the clips on the department’s website doe.go.th and either apply via its “Thai Me Ngaan Tham” (Thais have jobs) platform at thaimengaantam.doe.go.th or through their local Employment Office.
Published : October 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
