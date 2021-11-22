Clarion call for blood donors as Thai hospitals run low on stocks

On Sunday, the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre said it was only able to meet 43 per cent of the orders for blood put in by hospitals.
It said that since November 1, hospitals have resumed their normal services and surgeries are now being seen to. This rise in surgeries has increased the demand for blood and there is not enough available for patients with blood-related diseases or those who may suffer acute blood loss.
Hence, healthy people are being invited to urgently donate blood. Every donation made before December 31 will be awarded a “Blood Hero” T-shirt designed by Smileyhound by Greyhound while stocks last.
Donations can be made at various venues nationwide, namely:
• Red Cross units in Bangkok: Red Cross Station 11 in Wiset Niyom, the Mall shopping centres in Ngamwongwan, Bang Khae and Bang Kapi, the Emporium Shopping Centre in Sukhumvit and Baan Song Thai in Bang Sue district.
• Hospitals in Bangkok: Police General, Somdej Phra Pinklao, Ramathibodi, Bhumibol Adulyadej, Phramongkutklao and Vajira hospitals.
• Government blood donation centres: Lopburi, Chonburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Phuket.
Published : November 22, 2021
