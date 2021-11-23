Tue, November 23, 2021

Cisco set to lead Thailand into a post-pandemic ‘smart’ era

Thailand is cooperating with Cisco Systems’ Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) project to introduce digital improvements in every sector, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said on Monday.

He added that this cooperation is in line with the Thailand 4.0 model and will help boost Thailand’s competitiveness by improving manufacturing efficiency and quality.

The project will focus on four key areas, namely:

• Connected healthcare: Latest technology will be employed to improve public healthcare services provided nationwide.

• Implementation of 5G technology: 5G networks can transport large amounts of data at a very fast rate, and this project will support real-time predictive services and automation.

• Smart City: Digital technology will be employed to build an infrastructure for smart cities and smart transportation systems nationwide.

• Cybersecurity: Cisco will set up a Cybersecurity Training Centre in Thailand to improve the skills of Thai cybersecurity personnel. The centre will use an interactive controlled environment to help hunt down hackers and reduce cyberattacks. This will also create a flexible and sustainable cybersecurity framework for Thailand’s Critical National Infrastructure.

Chaiwut said that as the region’s second-largest economy, Thailand plays a key role in setting the direction for Southeast Asian economies. He added that every sector will play a key role in building trust by using digital technology and innovation in the post-pandemic era.

Published : November 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

