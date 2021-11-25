Visitors to Pattaya music fest, surrounding areas advised to take Covid test

The music fest was held at Jomtien Beach in Bang Lamung district on November 12 and 13.

The festival did employ strict Covid-19 prevention measures including temperature checks and making sure visitors wore masks as well as kept a safe distance from one another. Tourists also had to present proof that they were vaccinated or had taken an ATK test not more than 72 hours before entry.

However, tourists visiting places outside the festival area were not screened. They were seen to drink together and many did not wear masks, reportedly leading to new infections.