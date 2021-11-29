Mon, November 29, 2021

Lopburi monkeys enjoy their yearly party despite small human audience

Though few tourists media showed up to watch Lopburi’s monkeys feasting on Sunday, the guests of honour did not give a damn as they swarmed around tables piled high with treats.

This year’s festival, named “Wheelchair Monkeys Party 2021”, was presided over by provincial governor Niwat Rungsakorn, who gave away 100 wheelchairs to those in need.

The festival was held in the complex of the famous 13th-century temple Phra Prang Sam Yot.

This was the 33rd annual buffet to be held for Lopburi’s population of primates but was not very crowded due to the Covid-19 situation and the Subdistrict Administrative Organisation elections held on Sunday nationwide.

However, the absence of a big audience did not bother the monkeys as they spent all day munching on fruits, especially durian, and other delicious treats piled onto the tables at 10am, noon, 2pm and 4pm.

