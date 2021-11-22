Lopburi Inn offers a taster ahead of Monkey Buffet Festival on Nov 28

The hotel even put up banners “inviting” monkeys to attend the upcoming food carnival.
Yongyuth Kijwattananusorn, the hotel’s president, said thousands of monkeys living near the Phra Prang Sam Yot temple and San Phra Kan shrine showed up to enjoy the spread, especially durian which appeared to be their favourite.
"This year’s festival will see more than 100 tables piled high with delicacies for the monkeys, which will be topped up every two hours from 10am to 4pm,” he said. “We will also donate 100 wheelchairs for people with disabilities during the festival.”
He added that this festival aims to attract domestic and foreign tourists now that the country has reopened and to also generate revenue for the province.
