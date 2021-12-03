252 African tourists at low risk of spreading Omicron variant, says DDC

“These travellers will be quarantined for 14 days and will undergo RT-PCR tests to confirm they are completely free of Covid-19,” said Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of the DDC's emergency disease and health hazards control division.

“They had entered Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox programme and their RT-PCR tests taken 72 hours before arrival and upon arrival have all returned negative results.”

The Public Health Ministry had announced last week that flights from eight African countries will be banned from December 1 in a bid to prevent the spread of a new, more easily transmissible variant of Covid-19. These countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

South African reported the variant to the World Health Organisation on November 24.