Slow down on reopening Thailand, advises Chulalongkorn professor

Since it was detected in South Africa on November 24, Omicron has spread quickly in many parts of the world, from Africa to Europe, North and South America, Oceania and Asia.

Thira also pointed out that many countries near Thailand like Hong Kong, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia have reported Omicron cases.

The professor went on to say that all sectors, ranging from education to business, trade and service, need to adapt to the new changes, adding that there is no way everything will return to normal soon as many parties claim.

Thira also said that the administering of vaccines should be efficient and up to international standards and that the government should make RT-PCR tests free nationwide.