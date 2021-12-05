Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Blackpink’s Lalisa kicks Covid-19 infection, out of quarantine

BlackPink’s Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban has fully recovered from Covid-19 and completed her quarantine period, the band’s managing company announced on Saturday.

YG Entertainment said that Lalisa, the only Thai member of the South Korean pop group, could come out of self-isolation now that she has fully recovered.

Lalisa was diagnosed with Covid-19 nine days ago and was being treated at home.

The company said other members of the band – Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo – did not require quarantine because they had completed their vaccinations one week before Lalisa tested positive. Lalisa had also been double jabbed.

The announcement also said that the group will minimise its outdoor activities and only fulfil scheduled appointments that are unavoidable. They will also strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures.

Published : December 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

