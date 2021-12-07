1 killed, three injured as construction crane collapses on row of rented rooms

Officials found the corpse of the victim stuck to the bottom of the crane and were reportedly waiting for heavy machinery to remove it.
Witnesses say the victim was walking past the area when the crane collapsed. The gender of the victim was not known as of press time.
Two of the injured were inside their rented room at the time of the incident and have been taken to hospital.
An investigation will be launched once the crane is removed.
The incident took place at the construction site of a five-storey condominium on Rattanarat Road in Bang Bo.
Published : December 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
