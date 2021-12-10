Fri, December 10, 2021

in-focus

International flights increase 10 per cent since November

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) revealed on Thursday (December 9) that slot reservation of international flights has increased 10 per cent since Thailand reopened the country to vaccinated visitors on November 1. 

According to AOT’s report, international flight slot reservation from November 1 to December 31 has increased by 1,518 flights from 15,614 flights being reserved before November 1, bringing the number of total confirmed international flights throughout the year to 17,132.

AOT also reported that flight slot reservation in December increased from 7,649 to 9,483 flights, or 24 per cent jump from the previous month.

AOT attributed the increase in international flights to the rising demand for travel during high season around year end. 

In the first week of this month (December 1-8), AOT has recorded a total of 2,159 flights, or an average of 270 flights per day. This number is a 7.6 per cent increase from average flight in November at 251 flights per day.
 

