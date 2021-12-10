BMA checks ambulances under its jurisdiction

The project was launched by Bangkok’s deputy governor Pol Lt-General Sophon Pisuthiwong at Lan Khon Muang Plaza near City Hall on Thursday.
There are currently 62 BMA-run health units with 220 ambulances, 95 of which are equipped with life-support equipment.
As of press time, 66 of these ambulances had been inspected.
Published : December 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021
Published : Dec 10, 2021