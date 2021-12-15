Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong administering Pfizer doses until Friday

People who are also interested in receiving the third dose will have to follow these rules:
1. Those who have been administered two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm must wait four weeks or longer after the second dose.
2. People who have received two doses of AstraZeneca must wait three months or longer after the second dose.
3. Those who have received one dose of Sinovac and one of Astrazeneca must wait three months or longer after the second dose.
Those interested can visit the Somjet meeting room at Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate without registration from Wednesday to Friday 8.30am to 2pm.
The hospital also asked people to bring along their own pens and have their ID cards when they arrive to receive the vaccine.
Published : December 15, 2021
