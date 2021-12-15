Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong administering Pfizer doses until Friday

1. Those who have been administered two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm must wait four weeks or longer after the second dose.

2. People who have received two doses of AstraZeneca must wait three months or longer after the second dose.

3. Those who have received one dose of Sinovac and one of Astrazeneca must wait three months or longer after the second dose.

Those interested can visit the Somjet meeting room at Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate without registration from Wednesday to Friday 8.30am to 2pm.