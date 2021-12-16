Injured Fah Sai, on road to full recovery, is now a bundle of energy

The baby’s rescuers had named her Fah Sai (Clear Skies) before losing no time in transporting her to Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya for treatment.

Dr Sunita said staff from the Khao Chi-On Non-Hunting Area and Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Centre have treated the wound on Fah Sai’s right ankle and two millimetres of skin have already regrown.

She said staff also treated the wound on the baby’s left leg with laser therapy, disinfectant and tonic in a bid to boost tissue regeneration.

“The elephant in now happy and in good health with increasing strength,” Sunita said.