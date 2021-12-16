Thu, December 16, 2021

Ministry launches Ease of Travelling platform to boost tourism

The Tourism and Sports Ministry launched its “Ease of Travelling” platform on the Entry Thailand website on Thursday to attract foreign tourists amid concern over Omicron outbreaks. The ministry also said some “good news” in the form of a “New Year gift” would be announced on Friday.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters on Thursday that the platform would be a hub to provide essential information and related mobile applications for tourists during their visit to Thailand.

The information and apps will include the Thailand Pass, the MorChana app, Covid insurance purchase, tourist and tourism volunteer information, tax refunds and information dealing with online visa applications.

Phiphat admitted that the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant is worrisome.

He said as many as 8-15 million foreign tourists were expected to visit the country in 2022, which should generate up to THB1.8 trillion – if the pandemic situation does not worsen.

Published : December 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

