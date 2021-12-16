Ministry launches Ease of Travelling platform to boost tourism

The information and apps will include the Thailand Pass, the MorChana app, Covid insurance purchase, tourist and tourism volunteer information, tax refunds and information dealing with online visa applications.

Phiphat admitted that the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant is worrisome.

He said as many as 8-15 million foreign tourists were expected to visit the country in 2022, which should generate up to THB1.8 trillion – if the pandemic situation does not worsen.

