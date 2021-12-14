TAT aims at restoring 80 per cent of tourism revenue by 2023

“The goal for 2023 is to restore the tourism revenue to 80 per cent of 3 trillion baht revenue before Covid-19, or 2.4 trillion baht, by attracting visitors with high purchasing power and responsible tourists,” said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn on Monday.

Yuthasak added that the global travel restrictions due to Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected the tourism industry in 2020, with revenue throughout the year recorded at only 500 billion to 600 billion.

“After Thailand opened selected provinces to vaccinated foreign visitors on November 1, the number of registrants for Thailand Pass has jumped to almost 500,000 people,” he said. “Of these, over 400,000 people have been approved to enter the country. About 152,000 visitors are applying for the Test & Go programme.”

