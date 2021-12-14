TAT aims at restoring 80 per cent of tourism revenue by 2023

“The goal for 2023 is to restore the tourism revenue to 80 per cent of 3 trillion baht revenue before Covid-19, or 2.4 trillion baht, by attracting visitors with high purchasing power and responsible tourists,” said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn on Monday.
Yuthasak added that the global travel restrictions due to Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected the tourism industry in 2020, with revenue throughout the year recorded at only 500 billion to 600 billion.
“After Thailand opened selected provinces to vaccinated foreign visitors on November 1, the number of registrants for Thailand Pass has jumped to almost 500,000 people,” he said. “Of these, over 400,000 people have been approved to enter the country. About 152,000 visitors are applying for the Test & Go programme.”
“We need to learn from the damage caused by Covid-19 and adjust our strategy to restore tourism revenue in the coming years,” he pointed out. “China still prohibits its people to travel overseas while many European countries are experiencing new waves of the outbreak. Thailand therefore needs to find new markets and target groups to stay competitive in the global tourism industry.”
Yuthasak added that moving forward TAT will shift its strategic focus from product centric to customer centric, as well as change the main target from mass market to experience tourism. “Visitors with high purchasing power, such as medical and wellness tourists and responsible tourists, will be a key factor that helps speed up the restoration of tourism revenues in the next few years,” he said. “We will also promote more collaboration between tourism entrepreneurs and those outside the tourism industry.”
Published : December 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
