TAT celebrates first non-stop Sydney-Phuket flight

“The first inaugural flight, TG 478 of Thai Airways International [THAI], landed in Phuket on Tuesday afternoon,” said Thanes Phetsuwan, TAT deputy governor of marketing – Asia and South Pacific.
“Travellers from Australia can conveniently fly to Phuket three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The flights depart Sydney at 9.30am and reach Phuket at 2.40pm.”
To celebrate the Sydney-Phuket non-stop flight, TAT provided an Amazing Thailand gift set and a certificate to each passenger on Tuesday. It also organised a cultural performance at the airport.
“TAT estimates the non-stop flights will bring in about 90-140 passengers per flight during the high season of December and January,” Thanes said. “Moreover, THAI recently increased its Sydney-Bangkok-Sydney flights from three to four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It also plans to introduce Melbourne-Bangkok-Melbourne flights in January,” he added.
Australia is among 63 countries/territories from which travellers can enter Thailand without having to quarantine under the Test & Go campaign. Eligible visitors must have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days before arrival and stay at a SHA Plus certified hotel for one night while awaiting the result of a RT-PCR test, administered upon arrival.
From November 1 to December 6, 729 tourists from Australia landed in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox programme, placing the country 13th among nations from which tourists had arrived as part of the scheme.
Published : December 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
