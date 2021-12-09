TAT celebrates first non-stop Sydney-Phuket flight

“The first inaugural flight, TG 478 of Thai Airways International [THAI], landed in Phuket on Tuesday afternoon,” said Thanes Phetsuwan, TAT deputy governor of marketing – Asia and South Pacific.

“Travellers from Australia can conveniently fly to Phuket three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The flights depart Sydney at 9.30am and reach Phuket at 2.40pm.”

To celebrate the Sydney-Phuket non-stop flight, TAT provided an Amazing Thailand gift set and a certificate to each passenger on Tuesday. It also organised a cultural performance at the airport.