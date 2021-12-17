Oral antigen test kit not yet approved in Thailand: FDA

“These oral test kits are relatively new and there is still no information regarding their safety in the long term,” said Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat, FDA deputy secretary-general. “We still need data on the risk of toxicity build up from repeated use, and the risk of chemical from the detector being washed out by saliva and flowing into the user’s throat.”
He also pointed out that this kit has not been approved anywhere for use on children under 12 due to the risk of them chewing on the detector.
“The FDA has only approved two types of antigen test kits for people to use at home – one that collects samples via nasal swabs while the other tests saliva,” he said. “Saliva collection varies from brand to brand and can range from spitting in a cup or rubber bulb to using a swab stick. However, the method of putting the detector directly in the mouth has yet to be approved.”
The FDA has also advised people to only purchase ATK kits that have an “approved by FDA” stamp and follow the instructions carefully.
A list of FDA-approved test kits for both home and professional use can be found at https://www.fda.moph.go.th/sites/Medical. Video clips showing how they can be used are also available here.
Published : December 17, 2021
By : The Star
Published : Dec 16, 2021
