Oral antigen test kit not yet approved in Thailand: FDA

“The FDA has only approved two types of antigen test kits for people to use at home – one that collects samples via nasal swabs while the other tests saliva,” he said. “Saliva collection varies from brand to brand and can range from spitting in a cup or rubber bulb to using a swab stick. However, the method of putting the detector directly in the mouth has yet to be approved.”

The FDA has also advised people to only purchase ATK kits that have an “approved by FDA” stamp and follow the instructions carefully.

A list of FDA-approved test kits for both home and professional use can be found at https://www.fda.moph.go.th/sites/Medical. Video clips showing how they can be used are also available here.