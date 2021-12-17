Freak storm pounds Songkhla village for 5 minutes causing damages worth THB3 million

The Ban Hua Yang village’s Kho Thong cattle farm, which is owned by the Kho Saeng Chan community enterprise, was also badly hit, with its barn roof collapsing and damaging equipment.
However, the 120 cattle were unaffected.
The community enterprise’s president, Chongrat Thongsuwan, said he was enjoying his morning coffee when the wind suddenly picked up and battered the farm for about five minutes. He estimated the total damage at 1 million baht.
Nattakit Thongmueng, chief executive of the Wat Chan subdistrict administration organisation, put the total damage down to more than 3 million baht. He said he has contacted relevant organisations to investigate and help citizens who were affected.
Songkhla has been hit by continuous rain over two days, with particularly heavy rainfall on Thursday night.
The Southern-East Coast Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain on the East coast of the South of Thailand, including Songkhla, from Friday to Saturday.
Heavy winds are expected from the lower Gulf of Thailand with waves rising two to three metres.
Published : December 17, 2021
By : THE NATION
