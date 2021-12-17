Freak storm pounds Songkhla village for 5 minutes causing damages worth THB3 million

However, the 120 cattle were unaffected.

The community enterprise’s president, Chongrat Thongsuwan, said he was enjoying his morning coffee when the wind suddenly picked up and battered the farm for about five minutes. He estimated the total damage at 1 million baht.

Nattakit Thongmueng, chief executive of the Wat Chan subdistrict administration organisation, put the total damage down to more than 3 million baht. He said he has contacted relevant organisations to investigate and help citizens who were affected.

Songkhla has been hit by continuous rain over two days, with particularly heavy rainfall on Thursday night.