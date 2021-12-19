Department of Rural Roads recommends eight routes during New Year festival

Apirat Chaiwongnoi, the department director-general, said this move aims to facilitate motorists and ensure their safety in line with Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.
Eight recommended routes are as follow:
Route between Kanlapaphruek, Ratchaphruek and Nakhon In Roads
1. Starting from Highway No 9 road, turn right to Kalapapruek Road, continue for a distance of 7.65 kilometres, turn left to Ratchapruek Road, continue for a distance of 9.5 kilometres, turn right to Nakhon In Road, continue for a distance of 8 kilometres to take Highway No 306 to go to Tiwanon Road.
2. Starting from Highway No 9 road, turn right to Kanlapaphruek Road, continue for a distance of 7.65 kilometres, turn left to Ratchapruek Road, continue for a distance of 18 kilometres, turn right to Chaiyapruek Road, continue for 7 kilometres to take Highway No 304 to go to Chaeng Watthana Road.
3. Starting from Highway No 9 road, turn right to Kanlapaphruek Road, continue for a distance of 7.65 kilometres, turn left to Ratchapruek Road, continue for a distance of 37 kilometres to take Highway No 345 to go to Pathum Thani.
Route from Saraburi Prachinburi
4. Starting from Highway No 2, turn right to Rural Road No 1016, continue for a distance of 27 kilometres, turn right to Rural Road No 2090, continue for a distance of 2.9 kilometres, turn left to Rural Road No 3052, continue for a distance of 70 kilometres and turn right to take Highway No 304 to go to Prachinburi's Nadi district.
Road from Singburi to Chainat
5. Starting from Highway No 32, turn left to Highway No 369, continue for a distance of 4 kilometres, turn right to Highway No 3030, continue for a distance of 9.8 kilometres to take Rural Road No 4035, continue for a distance of 7.3 kilometres to take Rural Road No 5040, continue for a distance of 4.6 kilometres to take Rural Road No 4050, turn left to Highway No 3183, continue for a distance of 1.6 kilometres, turn right to Highway No 340 to go to Chainat.
Route from Saraburi to Lopburi and Phetchabun
6. Starting from Phahonyothin Road, take a parallel route to Highway No 3226, continue for a distance of 1.5 kilometres to take Rural Road No 4051, continue for a distance of 3 kilometres to take Rural Road 3021, continue for a distance of 19 kilometres to take Highway No 362 and turn left to Lopburi and Phetchabun.
Route from Nakhon Ratchasima to Khon Kaen
7. Starting from Mittraphap Road, turn left to Highway No 201, continue for a distance of 41 kilometres, turn right to Highway No 2148, continue for a distance of 3.4 km, turn left to Rural Road No 4008, continue for a distance of 23.1 kilometres to take Highway No 2369, continue for a distance of 30.8 kilometres, turn right to Highway No 2246, continue for a distance of 65.5 kilometres to take Highway No 2, turn left to go to Khon Kaen.
Route from Samut Songkhram to Phetchaburi's Cha-am district
8. Starting from Highway No 35, turn left to Rural Road No 2021, continue for a distance of 23.7 kilometres, turn right to Highway No 3176, continue for a distance of 12.6 kilometres to Phetchaburi. From this point, motorists can go to Cha-am district starting from Rural Road No 2021, continue for a distance of 36.3 kilometres, turn right to Highway No 3187, continue for a distance of 18.5 kilometres, turn left to Highway No 4 to go to Cha-Am district.
Published : December 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
