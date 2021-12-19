Department of Rural Roads recommends eight routes during New Year festival

Eight recommended routes are as follow:

Route between Kanlapaphruek, Ratchaphruek and Nakhon In Roads

1. Starting from Highway No 9 road, turn right to Kalapapruek Road, continue for a distance of 7.65 kilometres, turn left to Ratchapruek Road, continue for a distance of 9.5 kilometres, turn right to Nakhon In Road, continue for a distance of 8 kilometres to take Highway No 306 to go to Tiwanon Road.

2. Starting from Highway No 9 road, turn right to Kanlapaphruek Road, continue for a distance of 7.65 kilometres, turn left to Ratchapruek Road, continue for a distance of 18 kilometres, turn right to Chaiyapruek Road, continue for 7 kilometres to take Highway No 304 to go to Chaeng Watthana Road.

3. Starting from Highway No 9 road, turn right to Kanlapaphruek Road, continue for a distance of 7.65 kilometres, turn left to Ratchapruek Road, continue for a distance of 37 kilometres to take Highway No 345 to go to Pathum Thani.

Route from Saraburi Prachinburi

4. Starting from Highway No 2, turn right to Rural Road No 1016, continue for a distance of 27 kilometres, turn right to Rural Road No 2090, continue for a distance of 2.9 kilometres, turn left to Rural Road No 3052, continue for a distance of 70 kilometres and turn right to take Highway No 304 to go to Prachinburi's Nadi district.

