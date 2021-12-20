Shifting to Red Line track on Dec 23 will confuse commuters, warns SRT workers union

Sarawut Saranwong, the union’s acting president, advised the authorities to first study the plan and conduct public hearings as these changes will affect the environment and people’s quality of life.

He pointed out that people will end up paying more for travel as fares on the Red Line are higher, and many commuters do not know that trains will not stop at certain stations/stops like Bang Khen and Lak Si.

"Therefore, this plan will affect people as they will be relying on trains to return home during the New Year break,” he said.

Related stories: