Mon, December 20, 2021

in-focus

Shifting to Red Line track on Dec 23 will confuse commuters, warns SRT workers union

The State Railway’s Workers Union of Thailand handed a letter to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Monday explaining why the new plan for urban trains would confuse commuters and affect the agency’s image.

This move came after the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced that from December 23, all urban trains running from Bang Sue Grand Station to Rangsit will shift to the elevated Red Line track, while territorial routes will be discontinued.

This will result in five territorial stations/stops being shut down, namely Bang Khen Station, Lak Si Station, KM11 Stop, Thung Song Hong Stop and the Keha KM19 Stop.

The Don Mueang Station, meanwhile, will only serve the Red Line.

Sarawut Saranwong, the union’s acting president, advised the authorities to first study the plan and conduct public hearings as these changes will affect the environment and people’s quality of life.

He pointed out that people will end up paying more for travel as fares on the Red Line are higher, and many commuters do not know that trains will not stop at certain stations/stops like Bang Khen and Lak Si.

"Therefore, this plan will affect people as they will be relying on trains to return home during the New Year break,” he said.

