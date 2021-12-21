Prayut reveals Childrens Day slogan

Thai Children’s Day falls on the second Saturday of every January, or January 8 this time around.
The slogan can be translated as: "Thai children should think wisely and be responsible for society."
It is a tradition for a prime minister to give the slogan for the day.
Published : December 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
