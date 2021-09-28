Tue, September 28, 2021

PM thanks Thais for cooperating to bring Covid numbers down

The prime minister issued a statement on Tuesday thanking people for observing preventive measures and bringing the number of daily cases to below 10,000.

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the number of Covid-19 cases is likely to drop further, while that of patients being discharged is likely to rise.

“This proves that the public health system is efficient and that the effort of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and people’s cooperation has paid off,” he said.

However, he said, people should continue observing preventative measures such as wearing a facemask and washing hands regularly.

The Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning that 9,489 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, 269 of whom were found in prisons.

The death toll rose by 129, though 12,805 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Cumulative cases in the country increased to 1,581,415 with 16,498 deaths.

Published : September 28, 2021

