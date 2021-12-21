Beware of duplicate websites, warns minister, as 2 Thais fall for online Bitcoin scam

At a press conference on Monday, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the ministry had taken down the website and those behind it are being tracked down. He also urged people to beware of digital scams, particularly concerning cryptocurrency which is becoming popular among investors.

The ministry and the Royal Thai Police are in touch with Google because many fraudulent websites pay the search engine big bucks for top listing. The authorities are also in touch with more than 10 cryptocurrency websites that have been authorised by the Securities Exchange Commission to improve their standards.

Chaiwut advised people to check and see if the investment websites are legit by studying information made available by the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The ministry has also recommended that people ensure the spelling of the website is correct because many websites duplicate the design of legitimate sites and steal usernames and passwords.