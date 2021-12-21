Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Beware of duplicate websites, warns minister, as 2 Thais fall for online Bitcoin scam

Two people recently called the 1212 Online Complaint Centre to say they had been tricked out of 218,791 baht by an online cybercurrency scam.

The victims said they wanted to earn some extra money, and agreed to invest in Bitcoin via “The one” website. They first opened an account with 50 baht and invested six times more when they began turning a profit every time. However, the losses began piling up soon after.

At a press conference on Monday, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the ministry had taken down the website and those behind it are being tracked down. He also urged people to beware of digital scams, particularly concerning cryptocurrency which is becoming popular among investors.

The ministry and the Royal Thai Police are in touch with Google because many fraudulent websites pay the search engine big bucks for top listing. The authorities are also in touch with more than 10 cryptocurrency websites that have been authorised by the Securities Exchange Commission to improve their standards.

Chaiwut advised people to check and see if the investment websites are legit by studying information made available by the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The ministry has also recommended that people ensure the spelling of the website is correct because many websites duplicate the design of legitimate sites and steal usernames and passwords.

 

Beware of duplicate websites, warns minister, as 2 Thais fall for online Bitcoin scam

Related News

Cisco set to lead Thailand into a post-pandemic ‘smart’ era

Hunt launched for hacker behind ‘screaming’ clip posted on charter court’s website

DES Ministry warns of fake Thailand Pass registration website


Also present at the press conference were the Technology Crime Suppression Division and the president of Thailand Help Centre for Cyberbullying Victims, who is coordinating with the victims as they are not currently in Bangkok.

 

Beware of duplicate websites, warns minister, as 2 Thais fall for online Bitcoin scam
 

Related News

Published : December 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

We were always going to remove it, says Sattahip mayor

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Thailand gets ready to host 2022 Apec Summit

Published : Dec 21, 2021

12 days left for Thailand to meet its target of getting 70% of population double jabbed

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Pattaya’s tourism industry slowly waking up with over 80% rooms booked last weekend

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

3 Narathiwat rangers escape bomb explosion unscathed

Published : Dec 21, 2021

‘Out of date’ anti-doping law results in ban of Thai flag at international competitions

Published : Dec 21, 2021

We were always going to remove it, says Sattahip mayor

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Thailand’s auto industry exceeds its 2021 export target, revenue may hit THB1 trillion: FTI

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.