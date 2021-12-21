Pattaya’s tourism industry slowly waking up with over 80% rooms booked last weekend

Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem said Thailand’s reopening on November 1 and the government’s “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) scheme have helped revive tourism in the city.
Sonthaya added the countdown festival will be held from December 29 to 31 at Bali Hai Pier and more than 50,000 are expected to countdown the New Year.
Meanwhile, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association Boonanan Pattanasin said the tourism sector is improving thanks to the government’s stimulus measures. He said hotel bookings have risen to 70 to 80 per cent over the past weekend after more than a year of stagnation.
Damrongkiat Pinitkarn, secretary to the Entertainment Venues and Tourism Association in Pattaya, said that though the measures have improved domestic tourism, bringing back foreign tourists and reopening night entertainment venues will take some time.
He added that all sectors need to work jointly in curbing the spread of Covid-19 so that the Centre of Covid-19 Situation can lift more restrictions.
Published : December 21, 2021
