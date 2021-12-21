Pattaya’s tourism industry slowly waking up with over 80% rooms booked last weekend

Meanwhile, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association Boonanan Pattanasin said the tourism sector is improving thanks to the government’s stimulus measures. He said hotel bookings have risen to 70 to 80 per cent over the past weekend after more than a year of stagnation.

Damrongkiat Pinitkarn, secretary to the Entertainment Venues and Tourism Association in Pattaya, said that though the measures have improved domestic tourism, bringing back foreign tourists and reopening night entertainment venues will take some time.

He added that all sectors need to work jointly in curbing the spread of Covid-19 so that the Centre of Covid-19 Situation can lift more restrictions.

