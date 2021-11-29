Mon, November 29, 2021

business

Pattaya ready for blockbuster yearend events, says mayor

Pattaya City has all Covid-19 prevention measures in place to hold events safely, especially the New Year countdown, mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem said on Sunday.

He said he also hopes the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will let Pattaya reopen pubs, bars, karaoke joints and other entertainment venues soon.

Sonthaya said the annual fireworks festival held over the weekend at Pattaya Central Beach was a resounding success thanks to the cooperation of the public and private sectors.

Pattaya ready for blockbuster yearend events, says mayor

He said this successful application of safety measures proves that Pattaya can serve as a model for other cities.

“We are confident that Pattaya will be safe if people do not let their guard down against Covid-19,” he said.

Pattaya ready for blockbuster yearend events, says mayor

Sonthaya also said visitors outside the event area will also be strictly screened to ensure they are not infected. The same measures were taken during the Pattaya Music Festival on November 12-13.

Pattaya ready for blockbuster yearend events, says mayor

