Pattaya ready for blockbuster yearend events, says mayor

He said he also hopes the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will let Pattaya reopen pubs, bars, karaoke joints and other entertainment venues soon.
Sonthaya said the annual fireworks festival held over the weekend at Pattaya Central Beach was a resounding success thanks to the cooperation of the public and private sectors.
He said this successful application of safety measures proves that Pattaya can serve as a model for other cities.
“We are confident that Pattaya will be safe if people do not let their guard down against Covid-19,” he said.
Sonthaya also said visitors outside the event area will also be strictly screened to ensure they are not infected. The same measures were taken during the Pattaya Music Festival on November 12-13.
Related stories:
Published : November 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021