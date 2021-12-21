Tue, December 21, 2021

12 days left for Thailand to meet its target of getting 70% of population double jabbed

The Public Health Ministry announced on Monday that 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered from February 28 to December 19.

As of Sunday, it crossed its target with 100,054,961 jabs having been administered.

The ministry aims to have at least 70 per cent of the population or 50 million people double jabbed to create herd immunity and cut down on severe infections and deaths from Covid-19. It has 12 days to fulfil this target.

So far, 70.21 per cent of Thailand’s 72 million people have received their first dose, 61.63 per cent their second dose, 6.97 per cent their third dose and 0.09 per cent their fourth dose.

The ministry is also calling on people to get their booster shots, especially those who have had two doses of the AstraZeneca or Sinovac from February to September.

