12 days left for Thailand to meet its target of getting 70% of population double jabbed

The ministry aims to have at least 70 per cent of the population or 50 million people double jabbed to create herd immunity and cut down on severe infections and deaths from Covid-19. It has 12 days to fulfil this target.

So far, 70.21 per cent of Thailand’s 72 million people have received their first dose, 61.63 per cent their second dose, 6.97 per cent their third dose and 0.09 per cent their fourth dose.

The ministry is also calling on people to get their booster shots, especially those who have had two doses of the AstraZeneca or Sinovac from February to September.