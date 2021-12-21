We were always going to remove it, says Sattahip mayor

Mayor Narong Bunbancherdsri said the bridge is still being built, and that the district authorities were planning to have the pole removed anyway. However, he said, all power poles come under the control of the Royal Thai Navy Welfare Concession and that it will have to wait for the government to provide funds for its removal next year.
The mayor’s statement came after a Facebook user’s images of the pedestrian bridge went viral on December 9.
Narong added that the bridge on Sukhumvit Road opposite the Makro shopping centre should be completed at the beginning of next year.
