Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

We were always going to remove it, says Sattahip mayor

The mayor of Chonburi’s Sattahip district said on Monday that the power pole running through a pedestrian bridge should be removed by the Royal Thai Navy once it gets its budget next year.

Mayor Narong Bunbancherdsri said the bridge is still being built, and that the district authorities were planning to have the pole removed anyway. However, he said, all power poles come under the control of the Royal Thai Navy Welfare Concession and that it will have to wait for the government to provide funds for its removal next year.

The mayor’s statement came after a Facebook user’s images of the pedestrian bridge went viral on December 9.

(Related report: Look out! There’s a pole there)

Narong added that the bridge on Sukhumvit Road opposite the Makro shopping centre should be completed at the beginning of next year.

Nation Thailnad
