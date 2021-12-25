Sat, January 22, 2022

Students, teachers near Myanmar border taught how to escape artillery fire

The 36th Border Patrol Regiment on Saturday held a special evacuation drill for teachers and students of Ban Tha Ta Fang school in Mae Hong Son’s Mae Sariang district, which is very close to the Myanmar border.

The drill was held to prepare them in case there are clashes near the border and stray artillery shells fall on Mae Hong Son.

“Soldiers on border patrol had built a bomb shelter in the school earlier, and the drill today will teach them how to get to the shelter quickly and safely,” regiment commander Colonel Somphop Jaiboon said. “The shelter is 8 meters long, 5m wide and 1.5m high. It is stocked with food and water that will cover all students and teachers for at least three days.”

Border patrol soldiers in Mae Hong Son have on the alert clashes broke out between the Myanmar military and the Karen National Union. They are also providing safety drills to villagers in risky areas to ensure they can escape without problems in case of an emergency.

