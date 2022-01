Sinopharm Covid-19 shots generally safe, says Chulabhorn Royal Academy official

“After the first jab, only 27,173 people or 0.38 per cent developed mild side effects in the first 30 minutes, 44,798 people or 0.62 per cent developed side effects one day later and 22,212 people or 0.31 per cent showed symptoms seven days later," he explained.

Side effects included headache, muscle ache, fatigue, soreness in the jab site and fever.

"After the second jab, 4,162 people or 0.06 per cent developed side effects in the first 30 minutes, 23,047 people or 0.32 per cent one day after the jab, and 15,039 people or 0.21 per cent after seven days.”