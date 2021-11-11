Sat, November 20, 2021

international

UK to add Chinas Sinovac, Sinopharm to approved COVID-19 vaccine list

Starting from Nov. 22, travelers who have received two jabs of Chinas Sinovac or Sinopharm Beijing vaccines will be considered fully vaccinated in Britain.

The British government said it would recognize COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China's Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing vaccines to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travelers.
 

The change, which will come into force from Nov. 22, means travelers who have received these two jabs will be considered fully vaccinated in Britain.

India's Covaxin is also included in Britain's updated list.

Passengers arriving in Britain after having been fully vaccinated and having received their vaccine certificate from one of more than 135 approved countries and territories are no longer required to take a pre-departure test, a day-eight test or self-isolate upon arrival.

Passengers walk at St. Pancras International Station in London, Britain, on July 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Related Stories

Those who have proof of vaccination from a country or territory that is not on the list, or with a vaccine that is not listed, must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated.

The approved vaccines list currently includes Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Moderna and Janssen (J&J).

A man holds a vaccination record card after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Hyde Leisure Centre in Greater Manchester, Britain, on Jan. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Jon Super)

Additionally, the British government has said that, from Nov. 22, all under-18s traveling to England will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day-eight testing and pre-departure testing.

They will only be required to take a post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive. 

More than 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first vaccine dose and over 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed. Meanwhile, more than 17 percent have received booster jabs, or the third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

People walk past a travel safety sign at a train station in London, Britain, on July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

Related News

Published : November 11, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Booster shot likely in Nov, Dec for people who got 2 Sinopharm doses

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Inactivated Covid-19 vaccines as good as mRNA, viral vector ones, says top health official

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Sinopharm jabs linked to 14 deaths

Published : Oct 01, 2021

Thailand holds off approving Sinopharm as safe for children

Published : Sep 22, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.